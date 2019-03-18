Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Baylin Technologies (BYL)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research report released on Friday. Raymond James currently has a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday.

TSE BYL opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million and a PE ratio of -23.70.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking, small cell, DAS, and base station markets primarily in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

