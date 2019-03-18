Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Nutrien (NTR)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,741 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,026,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.