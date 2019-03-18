Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $403.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.33. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $6.89.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATAX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-reduces-position-in-america-first-multifamily-investors-lp-atax.html.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.