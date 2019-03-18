Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 530.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 103,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $205,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PEGI opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $22.09.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

