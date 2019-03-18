Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $14.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

