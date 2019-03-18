Raymond James Boosts UMB Financial (UMBF) Price Target to $71.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.07 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.55). UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

In related news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $602,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $258,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,600.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

