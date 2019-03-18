Raymond James & Associates Has $3.61 Million Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.24% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $29,809.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,268.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,913 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $27,738.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMRK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 178.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

