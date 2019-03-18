Raymond James & Associates Has $3.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,757.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

