Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,289,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $211,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/raymond-james-associates-cuts-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.