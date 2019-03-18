Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $5.32 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,236 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ramaco-resources-metc-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.