RadNet (RDNT) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

RDNT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $257.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

