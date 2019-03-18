Radin Capital Partners Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Radin Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 7.1% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,442 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bank of America by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

