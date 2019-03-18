Quorum Health (QHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR). It operates QHR, which is a hospital management advisory and consulting services that provides services to non-affiliated general acute care hospitals. Its hospitals and its affiliated businesses offer services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. “

Quorum Health stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.05. Quorum Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.63 million during the quarter. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Quorum Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 23.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,753,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 159.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 542,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quorum Health by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85,051 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

