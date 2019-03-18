Quilter (QLT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Several other analysts have also commented on QLT. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

QLT stock opened at GBX 147.86 ($1.93) on Thursday.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

