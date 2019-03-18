Qudian (QD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.35. Qudian shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 8199521 shares traded.
The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
QD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.52.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.