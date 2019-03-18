Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,171.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $59,171.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.71 or 0.17577491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

