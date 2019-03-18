Quant Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $34.65 million and $2.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00087517 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00441864 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mocrow (MCW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.