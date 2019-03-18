QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Hits $191,016.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $191,016.00 and approximately $36,899.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00385616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.01664623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004869 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,898,241 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.