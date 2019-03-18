QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. QTS Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.
Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $43.36 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.