QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. QTS Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $43.36 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

