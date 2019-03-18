QS Investors LLC Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $162.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

