QS Investors LLC Acquires 2,775 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $52.17 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $196,650. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

