QAD (QADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QADA. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $896.27 million, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.27. QAD has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.80.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $201,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000,095 shares in the company, valued at $201,403,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,545,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,801,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,781. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 342,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

