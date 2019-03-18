Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Raised by William Blair

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $155.35 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

