Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Issued By B. Riley

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tailored Brands in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $8.81 on Monday. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $601.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 2,056.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $785.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 46.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,066.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Calandra purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,539.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.