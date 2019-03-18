Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Superior Industries International Inc Cut by Seaport Global Securities (SUP)

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Industries International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 2.06. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 753.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

