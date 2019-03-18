Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Apyx Medical Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

