PVH Corp (PVH) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PVH were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Buckingham Research cut their target price on PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

PVH stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

