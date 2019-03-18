Purex (PUREX) Trading 15.7% Higher This Week

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Purex has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Purex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Purex has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000786 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000668 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Purex Profile

Purex is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Purex’s official website is purexalt.io

Purex Coin Trading

Purex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Purex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

