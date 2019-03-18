Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Achieves $947,074.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $947,074.00 and $1.35 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

