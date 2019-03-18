Prudential PLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,623,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,440.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,593,000 after acquiring an additional 999,993 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,761,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,294,000 after acquiring an additional 692,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $105.09 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $105.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

