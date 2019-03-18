Prudential PLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $258.13 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $259.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit to $234.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,259 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,484. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential PLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/prudential-plc-has-865000-holdings-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.