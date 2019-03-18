Prudential PLC Has $736,000 Stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $30.57 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $151,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,611.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $545,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

