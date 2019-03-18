Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Kraton Corp (KRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Kraton by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRA opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.11. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $447.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kraton to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kraton in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

