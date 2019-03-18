Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Cubic Co. (CUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cubic worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cubic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.34.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Cubic had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

