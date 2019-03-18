Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 53,100 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Outfront Media worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,088,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 651,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

