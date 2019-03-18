PROUD Money Price Tops $0.0119 (PROUD)

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. PROUD Money has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PROUD Money has traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.02298592 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010508 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000511 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005066 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00002150 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money (PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. The official website for PROUD Money is www.proud.money . PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

