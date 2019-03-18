Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRTO stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Proteon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $67.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Proteon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.