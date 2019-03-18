ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) Position Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000.

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,673 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

