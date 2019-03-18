Promotion Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (PC)

Promotion Coin (CURRENCY:PC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Promotion Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $20,132.00 worth of Promotion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Promotion Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Promotion Coin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00389477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.01670857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229263 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Promotion Coin Profile

Promotion Coin’s total supply is 8,750,000,000 tokens. Promotion Coin’s official website is www.pchain.io . Promotion Coin’s official Twitter account is @PromotionChain

Promotion Coin Token Trading

Promotion Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Promotion Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Promotion Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Promotion Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

