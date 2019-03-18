Project Coin (PRJ) Market Capitalization Hits $46,570.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $46,570.00 and $216.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00386278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.01668027 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.41 or 0.17458849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin (CRYPTO:PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 14,764,139 coins and its circulating supply is 14,464,139 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.