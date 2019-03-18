Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $102,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,071 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 322.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 156.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.39. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/private-advisor-group-llc-takes-102000-position-in-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca.html.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.