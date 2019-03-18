Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 322,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 257,772 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 14,338 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $49,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,587 shares of company stock valued at $117,854 over the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $2.68 on Monday. T2 Biosystems Inc has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.87.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 336.09% and a negative net margin of 487.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTOO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

T2 Biosystems Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

