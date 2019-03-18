Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 132,954 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,954 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of AvalonBay Communities worth $655,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $814,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $199.18 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

