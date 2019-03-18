Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.96% of EPR Properties worth $331,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,844,258 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $62,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

