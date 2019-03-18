Prescott General Partners LLC Has $207.97 Million Position in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943,732 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,950 shares during the period. Yelp comprises 9.2% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prescott General Partners LLC owned 7.15% of Yelp worth $207,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Yelp by 429,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,332. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,974. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.11 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/prescott-general-partners-llc-has-207-97-million-position-in-yelp-inc-yelp.html.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.