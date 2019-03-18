Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $149,253.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,243 shares in the company, valued at $21,502,486.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.97. 166,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

