Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 3.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMP traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,363. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.
In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.
