Prana Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 275,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,385,000. Global Payments makes up 6.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 184.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 297,842 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

GPN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 324,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,337. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

