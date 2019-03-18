Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,144,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for approximately 4.4% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $51,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,565,000 after buying an additional 1,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,765,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,674,000 after purchasing an additional 453,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,017,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,933. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.81. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,153,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $68,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,718.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $999,253. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

