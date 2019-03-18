PostCoin (POST) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $12,221.00 and $0.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PostCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027601 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.